aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%.

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 5,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.99. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

