Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 61.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in Linde by 28.9% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after acquiring an additional 796,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Linde by 81.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,505,000 after acquiring an additional 651,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.11. 15,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $310.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

