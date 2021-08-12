BMO Capital Markets Raises Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$102.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Linamar stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719. Linamar has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

