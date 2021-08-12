Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 69 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after acquiring an additional 826,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,168. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.75. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

