Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,602 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Archrock were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 152,410 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,113 shares of company stock worth $2,229,382. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

