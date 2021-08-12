Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Raised to C$33.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

OTCMKTS DRUNF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.06. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.