Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

