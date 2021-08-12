CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAE. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of CAE traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.99. 13,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after buying an additional 15,200,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CAE by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CAE by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after buying an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of CAE by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 812,088 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

