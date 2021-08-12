Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 75,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,907. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.