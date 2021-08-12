Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 75,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. Fastly has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $260,073.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,584.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,709 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

