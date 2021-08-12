CoTrader (COT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. CoTrader has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $563.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00871121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00109882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00156965 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

