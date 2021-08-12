TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%.

NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,636. TELA Bio has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $193.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 8,525 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $113,382.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 103,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,727. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

