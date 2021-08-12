Revolution Populi Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $49.21 million and $401,425.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00055615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.52 or 0.00872411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00109924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00155491 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

