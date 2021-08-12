Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on OTTR shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

