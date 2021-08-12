Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to Hold

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get SEA alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

Shares of SE traded up $9.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.97. 71,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.48. SEA has a 52 week low of $121.37 and a 52 week high of $311.43. The stock has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of SEA by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,742 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEA (SE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.