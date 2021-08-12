Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,641,000 after acquiring an additional 637,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,831 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,238,000 after acquiring an additional 255,987 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $16.76. 32,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

