Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $215.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEA. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Lear stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.38. Lear has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lear will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lear by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $1,574,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 55,759 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

