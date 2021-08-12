Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Releases Earnings Results

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:HMPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $628.52 million and a P/E ratio of 0.93. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.15.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Point Capital stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

