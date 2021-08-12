Summit X LLC Sells 293 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit X LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 395,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,808,307. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.