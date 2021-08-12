Versant Capital Management Inc Has $34,000 Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 60,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,433,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

KRG traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 18,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,114. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 125.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

