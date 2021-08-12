Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,814,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 147,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,567,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

