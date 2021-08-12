Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 26.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,374,000 after purchasing an additional 163,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNG stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

