Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Raised to $69.00 at Roth Capital

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. 4,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 over the last 90 days. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,660,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 107,369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 425.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.