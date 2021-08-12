Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Hold

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

PRGS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. 1,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,162. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

