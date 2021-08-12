RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDHL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,263. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $330.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

