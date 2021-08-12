Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 184,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 81,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 9,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,570. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,533 shares of company stock worth $783,526. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

