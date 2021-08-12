Wells Fargo & Company Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $170.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.24.

IFF traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.15. 5,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,826. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.54. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $65,721,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

