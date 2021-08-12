1,580 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Apple accounts for about 0.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.65. 1,469,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,491,844. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.