Secure Asset Management LLC Has $285,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.02. 10,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.07. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $260.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

