Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 622 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $467.08. 2,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 184.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $475.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.58.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

