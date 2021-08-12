iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:IWC traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $145.31. 898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,632. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.93. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

