Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

WDAY stock traded up $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $235.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,896. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.24. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

