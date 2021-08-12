Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) to Hold

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Shares of ONDS stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,763. Ondas has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $271.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

