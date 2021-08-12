Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 35,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.96. 2,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

