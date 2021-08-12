Arden Trust Co Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.95. 62,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,065. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

