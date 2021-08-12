Mizuho Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $47.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.

TRGP traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

