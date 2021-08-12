Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Price Reaches $20.34 on Major Exchanges

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for about $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00871121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00109882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00156965 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

