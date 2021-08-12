Roth Capital Lowers Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Price Target to $32.00

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its price target dropped by analysts at Roth Capital from $37.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -2.35.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Humanigen will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,010 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 283.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after buying an additional 2,245,566 shares during the period. Think Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth about $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

