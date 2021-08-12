Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

HCAT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,154. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.41.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,959.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 210,476 shares of company stock worth $11,451,350. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

