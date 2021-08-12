Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on MI.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$24.10. 4,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,253. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.84 and a 52 week high of C$25.41. The company has a market cap of C$874.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.25.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

