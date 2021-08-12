Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $130,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 38.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 19.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,295. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

