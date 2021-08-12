Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2216 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVIFY remained flat at $$5.36 during trading hours on Thursday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advanced Info Service Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

