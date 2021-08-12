BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BTAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. 4,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,618. The stock has a market cap of $629.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.20. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $67.74.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

