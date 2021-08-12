CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.90 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of CYBR traded up $9.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.09. The stock had a trading volume of 32,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,381. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.38.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

