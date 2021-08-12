Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 732 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in The Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 142,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

The Southern stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.66. The company had a trading volume of 95,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,772. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.01.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

