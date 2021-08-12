Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.
About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.
