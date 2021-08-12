Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 1,552 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 294,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,882,686. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.74.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

