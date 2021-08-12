Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,006,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $818,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.32. 11,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.44. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.