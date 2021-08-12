Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 1,870 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 93,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,295. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.71. 4,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,548. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.87.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

