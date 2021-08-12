Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Certara alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,301. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.75.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,613,576 shares of company stock worth $198,081,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Certara by 2,554.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after buying an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 93.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 101.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,931,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 970,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.